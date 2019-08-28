Deputy minister: Malaysia aims to be preferred destination for high-tech investment

Deputy International Trade and Industry Minister Ong Kian Ming says Malaysia aims to become the preferred destination for high-tech investment through Industry4WRD. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28 — Malaysia aims to become the preferred destination for high-tech investment through Industry4WRD, says Deputy International Trade and Industry Minister Ong Kian Ming.

He said the government also aims to be a comprehensive total solutions provider for advanced technology in the region.

“With proper implementation, the government is confident that by 2025, we will be able to achieve improved labour productivity, increase manufacturing’s contribution to gross domestic product (GDP), enhance innovation capacity and create more high-skilled jobs,” he said in his speech at the launch of the Smart Manufacturing Expo 2019 (SMEX 2019) here today.

Ong said the government has outlined Industry4WRD’s broad strategies and action plans in order to support the transformation of the manufacturing sector.

He said the policy aims to provide a holistic ecosystem that facilitates digital transformation through the five strategic enablers of funding, infrastructure, regulatory framework, skills and talent as well as technologies.

“Malaysia will continue to work with many countries in adopting and advancing smart manufacturing.

“The benefits of smart manufacturing have far-reaching implications as they have the potential to make manufacturing more agile and responsive, reduce equipment downtime and achieve greater operational and cost efficiencies,” he said.

SMEX 2019, which ends on August 30, showcases innovation across all areas of manufacturing and trade in machine tools and metalworking, robotics and industrial automation. ― Bernama