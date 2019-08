File picture shows a woman holding an umbrella being reflected in an electronic stock quotation board outside a brokerage in Tokyo. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, Aug 14 — Tokyo’s benchmark Nikkei index gained nearly 1 per cent today, following rises on Wall Street, as concerns over the US-China trade row eased after President Donald Trump delayed tariffs on key Chinese goods.

The Nikkei 225 index climbed 0.98 per cent, or 199.69 points, to close at 20,655.13 while the broader Topix index was up 0.87 per cent, or 12.93 points, at 1,499.50. — AFP