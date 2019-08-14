Hong Kong stocks finish slightly higher

Investors sit in front of an electronic board showing stock information at a brokerage house in Beijing, China, November 16, 2015. — Reuters pic

HONG KONG, Aug 14 — Hong Kong shares ended with gains today following Donald Trump’s decision to delay planned tariffs on a number of Chinese imports, though investors remain on edge over increasingly violent protests that have gripped the city.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.08 per cent, or 20.98 points, to 25,302.28.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.42 per cent, or 11.66 points, to 2,808.91, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China’s second exchange, added 0.69 per cent, or 10.37 points, to 1,509.00. — AFP