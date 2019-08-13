China’s vice premier talks with US trade officials, says Commerce Ministry

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He attends the opening ceremony of the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai, China September 17, 2018. — Reuters pic

BEIJING, Aug 13 — Senior Chinese and US trade officials spoke by telephone today as the Chinese side lodged solemn representation on additional tariffs on Chinese goods scheduled to start next month, China’s Ministry of Commerce said in a statement.

The statement was issued at around the same time that US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer’s office said the United States will delay imposing a 10 per cent tariff on certain of the products, including laptops and cell phones.

The Chinese statement made no mention of this planned delay.

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He spoke with Lighthizer and US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin this evening, the statement said. “Both sides agree to talk again on the phone within two weeks,” it said.

Chinese Commerce Minister Zhong Shan, Central Bank Governor Yi Gang were also on the call, the statement said.

US President Donald Trump announced earlier this month that Washington planned to impose 10 per cent tariffs on the remaining US$300 billion (RM1.2 trillion) in Chinese imports, ending a month-long trade truce. — Reuters