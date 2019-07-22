SME Corp targets the digitalisation of all SMEs by 2024

SME Corp Chief Executive Officer Noor Azmi Mat Said said July 22, 2019 the agency is intensifying efforts to assemble service providers to assist the SMEs in adopting digital technologies. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — SME Corporation Malaysia (SME Corp) expects all small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the country to embrace digitalisation in their business operations within five years compared with the current 32 per cent.

Chief executive officer Noor Azmi Mat Said said the agency is intensifying efforts to assemble service providers to assist the SMEs in adopting digital technologies.

“We have met with 10 service providers who can assist the SMEs in digitalisation. In this digital era, we want the sector to embark on using digital technologies, at least a cloud-based service or point-of-sale system, which would enable them to store customer data and do analyses,” he said during a media briefing on the Entrepreneurship and SME Week 2019 here today.

Currently 907,065, or 98.5 per cent, of business establishments in the country are SMEs.

Meanwhile, SME Corp is targeting sales of RM5 million and potential sales of RM25 million (through business matching) during the Entrepreneurship and SME Week 2019, which is being held in five zones nationwide from July 12 to Sept 2.

With the theme “Mula Berdikit — Azam Melangit” (“Start Small — Lofty Ambitions”), the Entrepreneurship and SME Week 2019 is projected to attract some 300,000 visitors and participants.

The Entrepreneurship and SME Week at each zone will be launched by Entrepreneur Development Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Yusof along with the mentri besar or chief minister of the state involved.

Various activities related to SMEs have been planned as part of the Entrepreneurship and SME Week, and the programmes are open to entrepreneurs and the public for free from 10am to 10pm. — Bernama