Bursa Malaysia lower at mid-day

KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 ― Shares on Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session easier amid mixed performance amongst most peers in the Asia Pacific region.

At 12.30pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) slipped 4.11 points to 1,678.76 from 1,682.87 at yesterday's close.

The index moved between 1,678.39 and 1,683.69 throughout the morning session.

Market breadth was negative with decliners outnumbering advancers 381 to 277, while 405 counters were unchanged, 785 untraded and 19 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 1.29 billion shares worth RM985.09 million.

Regionally, the Singapore’s Straits Times Index added 0.59 per cent to 3,349.03, while Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.07 per cent to 21,549.67 and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index eased 0.76 per cent to 28,116.28.

Malacca Securities Sdn Bhd said in a note the research firm continues to think that further upsides will be more difficult to come by unless there are improvements in corporate Malaysia’s fundamental outlook.

“In the interim, there appears to be continuing support on the index-linked stocks and this is likely to see the key index remaining rangebound and toppish for longer as there is also little selling pressure,” it said.

Among heavyweights, Maybank, CIMB and Nestle were flat at RM8.94, RM5.35 and RM148.50 respectively, while Public Bank and Tenaga lost eight sen each to RM22.98 and RM13.76 respectively.

Of the actives, UWC was 49 sen higher at RM1.31, London Biscuits improved 2.5 sen to 18.5 sen, while Green Packet declined 1.5 sen to 37.5 sen and Bumi Armada and Barakah Offshore were flat at 21.5 sen and six sen respectively.

The FBM 70 shrank 57.94 points to 14,842.14, the FBMT 100 Index gave up 32.72 points to 11,712.42 and the FBM Ace declined 23.07 points to 4,602.89.

The FBM Emas Index shed 30.63 points to 11,879.04 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index was 30.26 points weaker at 12,266.91.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products & Services Index slipped 0.99 point to 161.3, the Financial Services Index trimmed 24.25 points to 16,755.5 and the Plantation Index declined 15.88 points to 6,952.82. ― Bernama