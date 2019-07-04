Bursa Malaysia remains lacklustre at mid-morning ahead of data release

At 11.05am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 0.65 of-a- point easier at 1,689.40 from yesterday's close of 1,690.05. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 4 ― Bursa Malaysia continued its lacklustre trend at mid-morning amid sideways trading, as investors kept a cautious stance ahead of the release of May 2019 trade performance data later today.

At 11.05am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 0.65 of-a- point easier at 1,689.40 from yesterday's close of 1,690.05.

At the opening, the index went down 1.40 points to 1,688.65.

However, market breadth remained positive with 365 gainers outpacing 241 losers, while 341 counters unchanged, 893 untraded and 21 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.26 billion units worth RM522.53 million.

Among heavyweights, Maybank was flat at RM8.97, Public Bank and Tenaga fell two sen to RM22.98 and RM14.22, CIMB eased one sen to RM5.35 while Petronas Chemicals added one sen to RM8.61.

Of the actives, Sumatec, XOX and Pegasus Heights perked half-a-sen each at four sen, 5.5 sen and one sen, respectively, KNM gained one sen to 30.5 sen and Malayan Flour was three sen firmer at 72 sen.

Nestle topped the losers list, erasing 80 sen to RM148.00 and the top gainer Yinson, bagged 23 sen to RM6.47.

The FBM 70 climbed 30.07 points to 14,897.59, the FBMT 100 Index rose 2.21 points to 11,779.43, and the FBM Ace increased 63.13 points to 4,646.77.

The FBM Emas Index improved 5.52 points to 11,940.60 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index was 5.80 points firmer at 12,331.81.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index contracted 20.02 points to 16,790.94, while the Industrial Products & Services Index ticked up 0.18 of-a-point to 162.46 and the Plantation Index was 0.99 of-a- point better at 6,953.52. ― Bernama