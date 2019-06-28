Ringgit marginally higher against US dollar at opening

The ringgit traded mixed against other major currencies. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 — The ringgit opened marginally higher against the US dollar on positive sentiment supporting the market, a dealer said.

At 9.10am, the ringgit stood at 4.1400/1430 against the greenback from yesterday's close of 4.1420/1460.

He also said the US dollar investors also remain cautious toward the crucial meeting between US president and his counterpart at the G20 summit this weekend.

“The weakening of the US dollar was also due to mixed data on the US economy. The initial jobless claims rose to hit the highest level in seven weeks, which pointed to weakening strength of the country’s labour market,” he said.

Against other major currencies, the ringgit traded mixed.

It depreciated against the Singapore dollar to 3.0601/0628 from 3.0573/0620 recorded yesterday and fell against the Japanese yen to 3.8433/8472 from 3.8420/8446.

The ringgit rose versus the British pound to 5.2479/2521 from 5.2649/2716 and it increased vis-a-vis the euro to 4.7072/7122 from 4.7115/7165. — Bernama