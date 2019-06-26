Sime Darby Plantation units sell stake in Indonesian firm for RM123.1m

A Sime Darby logo is on display at the entrance to its plantation in Sepang outside Kuala Lumpur in this August 5, 2010 file photo. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 — Sime Darby Plantation Bhd’s two indirect units have disposed of their entire equity interest in PT Mitra Austral Sejahtera to PT Inti Nusa Sejahtera for RM123.1 million.

The two units are PT Ladangrumpun Suburabadi and PT Teguh Sempurna.

In a filing to Bursa Malaysia, the group said the disposal was not expected to have any effect on its earnings, consolidated net assets and consolidated gearing for the financial year ending December 31, 2019.

Following the disposal, Mitra Austral Sejahtera is no longer an indirect unit of the group.

The company, a limited liability company incorporated in Indonesia with a paid-up capital of 1,350.0 billion rupiah (1,000 rupiah=RM0.29), is principally engaged in the cultivation of oil palm and processing of crude palm oil and palm kernel.

It has 7,074.04 hectares of land planted with oil palm in Kabupaten Sanggau, West Kalimantan, Indonesia. — Bernama