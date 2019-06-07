Bursa Malaysia remains higher at mid-morning

At 11.03am, the key FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 4.15 points higher at 1,648.24 after fluctuating between 1,648.21 and 1,651.99. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 ― Bursa Malaysia remained firmer at mid-morning on continued buying in index-linked counters, led by telecommunication stocks and IHH Healthcare, as well as small-capitalisation stocks.

At 11.03am, the key FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 4.15 points higher at 1,648.24 after fluctuating between 1,648.21 and 1,651.99.

FBM SCap chalked up 106.92 points to 13,356.77.

Axiata soared nine sen to RM4.65, Digi increased 10 sen to RM4.87, while IHH Healthcare and Maxis gained seven sen each to RM5.50 and RM5.51.

These stocks contributed 4.824 points to the rise in the composite index.

Market breadth remained positive with gainers thumping losers 367 to 210, while 284 counters unchanged, 1,029 untraded and 27 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 703.22 million units worth RM502.95 million.

Of actives, Ekovest gained three sen to 80.5 sen, Bumi Armada added one sen to 21 sen, while Sapura Energy, Tiger Synergy and AirAsia X inched up half-a-sen each to 30.5 sen, 5.5 sen and 23.5 sen respectively.

Among index-linked counters, Maybank and Petronas Chemicals bagged one sen each to RM8.98 and RM8.29 respectively, while Public Bank perked four sen to RM23.46.

Tenaga shed six sen to RM12.76 while CIMB was flat at RM5.32.

The FBM Emas Index rose 39.57 points to 11,578.16, the FBMT 100 Index increased 33.97 points to 11,463.67 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index perked 48.19 points to 11,779.49, as the FBM 70 gained 63.35 points to 14,238.14 and the FBM Ace jumped 19.06 points to 4,251.05.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index earned 40.44 points to 16,857.01, the Industrial Products & Services Index added 0.61 of-a-point to 159.54, but the Plantation Index trimmed 0.78 of-a-point to 6,854.34. ― Bernama