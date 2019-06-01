Deputy minister: Kenaf processing plant to be built in Jasin, Melaka

Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin said kenaf is being cultivated in the district as a pilot project and the construction of the plant is expected to boost the local economy through the production of biodegradable plastics. — Picture by Zurairi AR

MELAKA, June 1 — The Primary Industries Ministry through the National Kenaf and Tobacco Board will build a small-scale processing plant for kenaf crops estimated to cost around RM1 million in the Jasin district here.

Its deputy minister Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin said kenaf is being cultivated in the district as a pilot project and the construction of the plant is expected to boost the local economy through the production of biodegradable plastics.

“Several suggestions on the location of the small-scale kenaf processing plant have been submitted to us and initial investment for the construction of the plant is about RM1 million.

“The plant will process materials from the kenaf plant to produce items such as food containers and indirectly this will help boost farmers’ income,” he told reporters after officiating the Melaka Federal Agriculture Marketing Authority (FAMA) Melaka pre-Aidilfitri My Best Buy (MBB) programme here, today.

Also present was Melaka FAMA director Che Samudin Hassan.

Elaborating Shamsul Iskandar said the construction of the plant would be able to assist efforts in expanding kenaf cultivation and industries in the state which would in turn create more job opportunities. — Bernama