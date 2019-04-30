Hong Kong stocks finish with losses

The Hong Kong Exchanges flag, Chinese national flag and Hong Kong flag are hoisted outside the Hong Kong Stocks Exchange in Hong Kong June 7, 2016. — Reuters pic

HONG KONG, April 30 — Hong Kong shares fell today, eroding most of the previous day’s gains, following disappointing Chinese factory data, with tech and energy firms among the biggest losers.

The Hang Seng Index shed 0.65 per cent, or 193.70 points, to close at 29,699.11.

But the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.52 per cent, or 15.84 points, to 3,078.34, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China’s second exchange, added 0.67 per cent, or 10.97 points, to 1,636.59. — AFP