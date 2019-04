US President Donald Trump said that Opec could 'more than make up the difference'. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, April 22 — US President Donald Trump said today that Saudi Arabia and other Opec nations could “more than make up” for any drop in Iranian oil supplies to global markets now that his administration has decided to end waivers that allowed some nations to buy Iranian oil without facing US sanctions.

“Saudi Arabia and others in Opec will more than make up the Oil Flow difference in our now Full Sanctions on Iranian Oil,” Trump said on Twitter. — Reuters