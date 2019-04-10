MAHB passenger movements up 3.7pc in first quarter of 2019

Passengers have their belongings screened by airport security at the departure hall of the Kuala Lumpur International Airport March 16, 2014. MAHB said April 10, 2019, Malaysia passenger movements increased by 3.1 per cent in March 2019 with an average load factor of 75.8 per cent. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 10 — Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd’s (MAHB) total network of airports including Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen International Airport (SGIA) registered 3.7 per cent growth to 33.4 million passenger movements for the first quarter of this year.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, MAHB said the international sector registered a 3.4 per cent growth with 16.1 million passenger movements during the quarter under review, while the domestic sector increased by four per cent with 17.4 million passenger movements.

For March alone, passenger movements system-wide registered 3.1 per cent growth with 11.7 million passengers. The international and domestic sectors increased by three per cent and 3.1 per cent, respectively.

MAHB said Malaysia passenger movements increased by 3.1 per cent in March 2019 with an average load factor of 75.8 per cent.

“Domestic movements increased by 6.9 per cent while the international sector declined by 0.4 per cent.

“Istanbul SGIA recorded a 3.1 per cent growth with 20.5 per cent growth in the international sector and a decline of 5.4 per cent for domestic,” it said.

Moving forward, MAHB said future seat capacity filings by airlines would likely remain above expectations and the airport operator remains cautiously optimistic that the projected 4.9 per cent growth in passenger traffic for 2019 would be achievable. — Bernama