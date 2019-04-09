Three things to know about APPIES Malaysia Marketing Awards & Festival 2019

APPIES Malaysia chief judge Adam Wee Abdullah said campaign goals cannot just be results driven. — Picture courtesy of APPIES Malaysia

PETALING JAYA, April 9 – The annual festival for marketers and advertisers, the APPIES Malaysia Marketing Awards & Festival 2019 is back for a two-day conference in just a couple of weeks where exciting ideas and innovations will be presented.

While it’s crunch time for those pitching, APPIES Malaysia chief judge Adam Wee Abdullah, who is group chief marketing officer and group chief customer experience officer at CIMB Group and Prudential Assurance Malaysia Berhad chief customer and marketing officer Eric Wong Wai Yuen share their thoughts on what to expect at the upcoming event.

Fair comment

Adam wants marketers and fellow juries to know that campaign goals cannot just be results driven.

He observed that during pitches, many consider the end-results as a critical focus.

“This scenario can lead to some dismissing submissions that drive different marketing objectives. Always keep in mind that in a competition like the APPIES, participants and the audience want to learn; specifically, about the various strategies in use or tactics that can be deployed to solve various marketing challenges,” Adam said.

Wong echoed that viewpoint, saying marketers have to look beyond results.

Marketers must ask themselves, he said: “How is this initiative a step forward [for brands]? Are they building [or reinforcing] important attributes that increase the value of my brand and business?”

Digitally forward

Marketers are expected to focus on sustainable brand equity building, said Wong.

Does a brand have positive longevity? That’s just one of the key checkpoints Wong will want to tick off on his list during pitches.

“This is what marketers should get onto, as opposed to ideas that provide short-term bursts to the top-line,” Wong said.

Eric Wong Wai Yuen said marketers should focus on building positive brand equity. — Picture courtesy of APPIES Malaysia

With the advent of digital technology, marketers must not only embrace digital transformation in their practices but adopt processes that are instant, speedy on its approach and delivery, and have immediate impact.

This shift affecting the advertising industry will change media planning and execution, added Wong.

“With the momentum in digital pervasiveness, processes have become more scientific and data driven.

“The advertising and marketing fraternity need to get better at data collection, curation, and analysis. More importantly, they also need to learn, understand, and adhere to data governance,” Adam said.

Ask marketers seek newer engagement methods, Adam believes instant gratification can only go so far but user behaviour and audience interest provide a clearer picture compared to personal information.

Pitching expectations

Adam is hoping to see more quality submissions at this year’s festival He said campaigns are much more measurable today, particularly for those operating on digital platforms.

“However, I hope to see some surprises in terms of interesting and innovative engagement programmes.

“This is how they can learn as well since the APPIES will feature hard-to-access LIVE presentations. They will even get opportunities to engage the presenters, or juries, to seek clarification,” said Adam.

Adam also added that he would like to see the audience take advantage of the event by asking pointed questions.

Meanwhile, Wong wants to see how marketers employ next-gen innovation creatively in their campaigns.

“These efforts must also address strategic challenges that brands are now facing.

“Too often, we get caught up with marketing campaigns that do not build on the brand story,” said Wong.

The APPIES Malaysia Marketing Awards Conference will take place on April 25 and 26 at Eastin Hotel Petaling Jaya. Click here to register.