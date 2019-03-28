Ringgit closes lower against US dollar

A Malaysia Ringgit note is seen in this illustration photo June 1, 2017. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 28 — The ringgit closed lower against the greenback today, as the US Dollar Index strengthened amid the uncertainties over Brexit, said a dealer.

At 6pm, the local unit was traded at 4.0760/0800 from Wednesday’s close of 4.0700/0750.

The dealer said the unresolved issues between the United Kingdom and the European Union were supporting the US dollar as it appealed as a safe-haven currency to investors.

“Besides that, the local note was also tracking most emerging currencies which fell against the US dollar, caused by the uncertainty surrounding the negotiation between the United States and China that is taking place today and tomorrow,” he said.

Meanwhile, the ringgit traded mostly higher against a basket of other major currencies.

It recovered against the British pound to 5.3542/3607 from Wednesday’s closing of 5.3744/3819 and marginally rose versus the Singapore dollar to 3.0055/0100 from 3.0068/0107.

The local currency, however, eased against the Japanese yen to 3.6937/6983 from 3.6853/6901 but increased versus the euro to 4.5871/5937 from 4.5910/5970 yesterday. — Bernama