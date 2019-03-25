FBM KLCI stays down at mid-afternoon

Sellers continue to dominate as Bursa Malaysia is firmly on the retreat at mid-afternoon. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 25 — The benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was lower at mid-afternoon dragged down by selling activity in selected heavyweights and consumer products counters.

At 3pm, the benchmark index stood at 1,648.88, down 17.78 points, from Friday's close of 1,666.66, after opening 14.52 points weaker at 1,652.14.

On the broader market, losers thumped gainers 647 to 169 with 291 counters unchanged, 803 untraded and 40 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.84 billion shares worth RM1.01 billion.

Among heavyweights, Maybank declined six sen to RM9.23, PBBank shed 16 sen to RM23.70, PChem eased one sen to RM9.02 and Tenaga erased 10 sen to RM12.78.

PPB rose 32 sen to RM18.06 and Top Glove increased five sen to RM4.48.

Of actives, Sapura Energy improved one sen to 35.5 sen, while Bumi Armada, Orion IXL and Iris Corporation gained half-a-sen to 19 sen, 22 sen and 14.5 sen respectively.

The FBM Emas Index decreased 123.71 points to 11,559.46, the FBM Emas Shariah Index declined 110.72 points to 11,644.43 and the FBMT 100 Index erased 119.43 points to 11,417.76.

The FBM Ace Index fell 73.4 points to 4,741.39 and the FBM 70 eased 132.78 points to 14,119.77.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index lost 155.44 points to 17,019.32, the Plantation Index slid 20.38 points to 7,172.47 and the Industrial Products and Services Index trimmed 1.37 points to 167.64. — Bernama