Bursa Malaysia remains lower at mid-morning

At 11.01am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) eased 13.96 points to 1,652.7 from last Friday’s close of 1,666.66. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 25 — Bursa Malaysia remained lower at mid-morning with the benchmark index succumbing to selling pressure in selected heavyweights, particularly consumer-oriented counters.

At 11.01am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) eased 13.96 points to 1,652.7 from last Friday’s close of 1,666.66.

The index opened 14.52 points weaker at 1,652.14.

Market breadth was negative with decliners overcoming advancers 517 to 136, with 286 counters unchanged, 971 untraded and 40 others suspended.

Turnover was at 1.02 billion shares worth RM498.97 million.

Panasonic Manufacturing declined 56 sen to RM37.10, while Fraser & Neave and British American Tobacco decreased 38 sen each to RM34.42 and RM35.10 respectively.

Of the heavyweights, RHB Bank rose eight sen to RM5.78, Top Glove rose five sen to RM4.48, while Nestle was flat at RM146.20, Maybank eased two sen to RM9.27 and Tenaga declined 10 sen to RM12.78.

Among actives, Sapura Energy declined half-a-sen to 34 sen, My E.G Services eased one sen to RM1.38, PUC Bhd was flat at 9.5 sen, while Orion IXL and Iris Corporation improved half-a-sen each to 22 sen and 14.5 sen respectively.

The FBM Emas Index declined 104.2 points to 11,578.97, the FBMT100 Index fell 101.14 points to 11,436.05, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index was 117.88 points lower at 11,637.27.

Meanwhile, the FBM Ace Index decreased 43.41 points to 4,771.38 and the FBM70 lost 143.35 points to 14,109.19.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index reduced 65.07 points to 17,109.7, the Plantation Index was 31.73 points weaker at 7,161.12 ,and the Industrial Products and Services Index trimmed 1.16 points to 167.85. — Bernama