FBM KLCI maintains higher at mid-morning

At 11am, the index stood 0.23 per cent better compared with yesterday’s 1,664.63. It opened 3.33 points better at 1,667.96. — Picture Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 ― The benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) remained higher at mid-morning, adding 3.98 points to 1,668.61, supported by the buying in the financial services-heavyweight counters and oil and gas related stocks.

At 11am, the index stood 0.23 per cent better compared with yesterday’s 1,664.63. It opened 3.33 points better at 1,667.96.

On the broader market, gainers outnumbered losers 381 to 247, while 334 counters were unchanged, 942 untraded and 20 others suspended.

Turnover was at 1.21 billion shares worth RM610.12 million.

Among heavyweights, CIMB gained eight sen to RM5.36, PBBank rose 10 sen to RM24.30, PMetal was 11 sen better at RM4.42, RHB improved nine sen to RM5.67 and Maybank increased three sen to RM9.50.

Of the most actives, Sapnrg and its warrant inched up half-a-sen to 32 sen and 10.5 sen, respectively, Velesto added two sen to 30 sen, MyEG improved four sen to RM1.27 and Armada was one sen higher at 17.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index rose 35.97 points to 11,672.64, the FBMT 100 expand 34.47 points to 11,522.77 and the FBM 70 increased 70.85 points to 14,120.94, the FBM Emas Shariah Index went up 21.85 points to 11,671.81.

The FBM Ace Index advanced 20.42 points to 4,702.75.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services index was 79.37 points higher at 17,393.69, and the Industrial Products and Services Index was 0.69 of-a-point better at 169.37 but the Plantation Index was 8.52 points easier at 7,242.02. ― Bernama