Bursa Malaysia closes higher across the board

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 7 — Bursa Malaysia closed higher across the board today, boosted by positive buying momentum by investors who returned to the market after the Chinese Lunar New Year holidays, dealers said.

At 5pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) ended at 1,693.39 points, up 9.78 points, against Monday’s close of 1,683.61.

The index opened 4.39 points higher at 1,688 and moved between 1,685.66 and 1,693.48 throughout the day.

The overall market breadth remained bullish as gainers outnumbered losers 443 to 261 while 338 counters were unchanged, 812 untraded and 24 others suspended.

Total volume rose to 1.42 billion shares, worth RM1.2 billion, from Monday’s 1.03 billion shares valued at RM880.66 million.

Markets in Hong Kong, mainland China and most of Southeast Asia were closed for Chine Lunar New Year holidays.

Public Investment Bank Bhd said regional markets mostly advanced on Wednesday following a rally on Wall Street led by technology companies.

“There was also little, if any, immediate reaction to US President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address,” said the research firm.

Among heavyweights on Bursa Malaysia, Maybank rose two sen to RM9.59, Public Bank improved four sen to RM24.86 and Tenaga added 48 sen to RM13.42.

Of actives, Bumi Armada increased 2.5 sen to 22.5 sen, Seacera and Sino Hua-An gained two sen each to 27 sen and 19.5 sen, respectively while Sapura Energy was flat at 26.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index was 80.28 points higher at 11,753.42, the FBMT 100 Index increased 76.53 points to 11,632.96, the FBM Emas Shariah Index gained 98.52 points to 11,641.67, the FBM 70 soared 130.58 points to 14,005.57 and the FBM Ace Index rose 43.8 points to 4,516.98.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index gained 69.35 points to 17,639.16, the Plantation Index rose 51.06 points to 7,319.77 and the Industrial Products and Services Index earned 0.02 of-a-point to 161.44.

Main Market volume rose to 1.11 billion shares, valued at RM1.15 billion, against Monday’s 749.51 million shares worth RM818.57 million.

Warrants turnover narrowed to 120.26 million units, worth RM15.1 million, versus Monday’s 181.12 million units valued at RM43.61 million.

Volume on the ACE Market rose to 187.38 million shares, valued at RM29 million, compared with 104.37 million shares, worth RM18.26 million, transacted on Monday.

Consumer products and services accounted for 161.99 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (196.08 million), construction (58.75 million), technology (105.37 million), SPAC (nil), financial services (33.06 million), property (56.6 million), plantations (36.22 million), REITs (7.86 million), closed/fund (19,300), energy (343.02 million), healthcare (14.24 million), telecommunications and media (51.03 million), transportation and logistics (34.83 million), and utilities (19.94 million). — Bernama