KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 — The convergence of several international sporting events in Malaysia this October, including the Formula 1 (F1) Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix fan activation at the Sepang International Circuit (SIC), could provide a major boost to the country’s sports tourism sector and generate wider economic benefits.

Inbound tourism expert Uzaidi Udanis described the simultaneous staging of major events, including the Kuala Lumpur Standard Chartered Marathon, Le Tour de Langkawi and the All Stars Legends Football Match from October 2 to 4, as a strategic opportunity to position Malaysia as a regional sports tourism hub.

“I actually see this as a huge opportunity for Malaysia. This isn’t just about Formula 1, and we have several major events happening in the same weekend,” he told Bernama recently.

On July 26, Formula 1 and the International Automobile Federation (FIA) confirmed that Malaysia would host the race at the Sepang International Circuit (SIC) from October 2 to 4, 2026, subject to the signing of a final agreement and the necessary approvals, including from the World Motor Sport Council.

The race is scheduled to take place between the Azerbaijan Grand Prix and the Singapore Grand Prix on the Formula 1 calendar.

Uzaidi, who is also the founder of Your Inbound Matters, said Malaysia should market the period as a “Mega Sports Weekend” rather than promote each event separately

“Each event attracts a different audience: motorsport fans, runners, cycling enthusiasts and football supporters. Collectively, they create stronger demand for hotels, airlines, restaurants, shopping, transport and local attractions,” he said.

He acknowledged that the influx of visitors could place pressure on infrastructure and traffic, however, proper planning would allow Malaysia to demonstrate its capability to host multiple large-scale international events simultaneously.

“As a tourism strategist, tourism is not just about bringing people in. It’s about getting them to spend more and stay longer. This is exactly the kind of weekend that can achieve that,” he said.

Uzaidi emphasised that the greater economic value extends beyond the events themselves, urging industry players to collaborate on pre- and post-event travel packages.

“If someone flies in from Australia, Europe or the Middle East to watch Formula 1, why let them leave after two or three days? We should encourage them to explore destinations like Melaka, Genting Highlands, Putrajaya, Langkawi, Penang, Sabah or Sarawak,” he said.

He added that seamless digital booking platforms and curated travel experiences would be key to extending visitor stays and increasing tourism receipts

“Sport brings visitors and experiences make them stay,” he noted, adding that the benefits would extend to hotels, restaurants, travel agents, transport providers, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and local communities.

Meanwhile, Tourism Selangor said the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix fan activation would reinforce Malaysia’s standing as a world-class destination for international sporting events.

In a statement, the agency said the event is expected to increase visitor arrivals, hotel occupancy, retail spending and demand for tourism-related services across the state.

Its chief executive officer, Chua Yee Ling said the event offers a global platform to showcase the state’s diverse tourism offerings.

“Formula 1 is more than just a world-class sporting event; it is a global platform that inspires travel and connects destinations with millions of fans worldwide,” she said.

She added that Tourism Selangor would work closely with industry partners, including airlines, hotels and tour operators, to develop attractive travel packages that encourage longer stays and wider exploration.

Visitor spillover is also expected to benefit areas beyond Sepang, including Shah Alam, Subang Jaya, Petaling Jaya, Cyberjaya, Kajang and Bangi, creating wider economic benefits across Selangor.

Meanwhile, MCA Tourism Bureau chairman Datuk Lawrence Chiew Kai Heng said Malaysia must measure the success of hosting F1 not only through ticket sales, but also by the overall visitor spending generated across the economy.

Citing Singapore’s experience, he noted that the Singapore Grand Prix has generated more than S$2.2 billion (RM7.02 billion) in tourism receipts since 2008, with each race contributing around S$150 million.

He said similar gains could be achieved in Malaysia if global events are leveraged effectively to maximise economic benefits.

“The biggest beneficiaries are ordinary Malaysians: taxi and e-hailing drivers, food delivery riders, bus operators, tour agencies, hotels, hawkers and retailers,” he said.

Chiew added that spillover benefits should also extend to nearby states such as Negeri Sembilan, with destinations like Port Dickson well-positioned to attract visitors through eco-tourism and local experiences.

He stressed that encouraging longer stays is critical, noting that every additional night translates into higher income for local businesses.

“Formula 1 is not simply about hosting a race. It must be part of a national strategy to leverage global sporting and entertainment events to drive economic growth,” he said.

With initiatives such as Visit Selangor Year 2026 and Visit Malaysia 2026 underway, industry players believe the October “Mega Sports Weekend” could help attract more tourists and strengthen Malaysia’s position as a leading sports tourism destination in the region. — Bernama