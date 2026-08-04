KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 4 (Bernama) -- Licensed social media service providers are now required to implement age verification mechanisms using official documents, such as MyKad or passports, to ensure that only individuals aged 16 and above can register for and hold accounts on their platforms.

In a written reply published on the Parliament website today, the Ministry of Communications said the requirement is enforced under the Child Protection Code (CPC), which came into effect on June 1, 2026.

“Age verification must be carried out using official documents such as MyKad, passports, birth certificates, or other recognised documents. To ensure compliance, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) is monitoring the implementation of the CPC by Licensed Service Providers.

“The MCMC has issued written notices under Subsection 30(2) of the Online Safety Act 2025 (Act 866) to social media service providers, requiring them to explain instances of non-compliance and the measures taken to implement age verification mechanisms,” the ministry said.

Under Act 866, a Licensed Service Provider convicted of an offence may be fined up to RM1 million, with an additional fine of RM100,000 for each day the offence continues.

The MCMC may also issue Notices of Non-Compliance and impose financial penalties of up to RM10 million under the Act.

The ministry was responding to a question from Senator Norhasmimi Abdul Ghani on the effectiveness of Act 866 and the CPC in protecting children from cyberbullying, sexual exploitation, harmful online content, and social media addiction.

On enforcement against online scams involving paid advertisements, fake accounts, and harmful online content, the ministry said the MCMC submitted 292,102 takedown requests between Jan 1, 2022, and July 31, 2026, with 279,875 items, or 96 per cent, successfully removed.

For unauthorised advertisements, products, and services, the MCMC submitted 20,114 takedown requests, resulting in the removal of 17,285 pieces of content, or 86 per cent.

During the same period, 17,418 websites were blocked, of which 5,103 cases (29 per cent) fell under the MCMC’s jurisdiction, while the remaining 12,315 cases (71 per cent) were handled by other enforcement agencies.

“Actions such as content removal, account suspension, and website blocking are carried out based on assessments of complaints, platform community guidelines, and applicable laws,” the ministry said.

The reply was in response to a question from Senator Musoddak Ahmad on the responsibilities of licensed social media platforms in tackling misleading paid advertisements, including content removal, account suspension, and the sharing of advertisers’ information with the authorities.

Meanwhile, the ministry said the MCMC submitted 14,169 requests to remove content involving 3R (race, religion, and royalty) issues between Jan 1, 2022, and June 30, 2026.

Of these, 8,750 pieces of content, or 62 per cent, were removed based on complaints received, platform community guidelines, and applicable local laws.

Over the same period, the MCMC investigated 462 cases involving 3R-related offences under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (Act 588). Of these, 22 cases were prosecuted, with 16 concluded and six still pending before the courts.

The ministry was responding to a separate question from Senator Mohd Hasbie Muda on enforcement against individuals who repeatedly misuse digital platforms to incite provocation, disrupt public order, or create public unrest. — Bernama