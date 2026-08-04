KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 4 — The implementation of health reforms must be guided by accurate, evidence-based data to ensure policies effectively strengthen Malaysia’s healthcare ecosystem, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad said.

Drawing on his background in toxicology, he said the approach reflects the discipline’s fundamental principle that “the dose makes the poison”.

“Just as in toxicology, we cannot merely treat external symptoms; we must identify and address the root cause. This philosophy strongly underpins the Ministry of Health’s (MOH) health reform agenda.

“We are no longer patching up structural weaknesses with temporary, cosmetic solutions. Instead, we are implementing meaningful reforms that include comprehensive healthcare digitalisation, sustainable health financing, and safeguarding the welfare of our frontline workforce,” he said.

Dzulkefly made the remarks in a Facebook post following the launch of the 11th Asia Congress of Toxicology (ASIATOX-XI) here today.

Dzulkefly also welcomed Malaysia’s role as host of the prestigious congress for the first time, describing it as a significant achievement.

The conference brought together about 300 delegates from across the region and beyond through the collaboration of the Malaysian Society of Toxicology (MySOT), the Institute for Medical Research (IMR), and the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

He said the congress also marked an important milestone with the launch of the Asian Registered Toxicologist (ART) initiative, which recognises the toxicology profession while promoting regionally aligned and internationally respected competency standards. — Bernama