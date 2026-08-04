ARAU, Aug 4 — A factory operator was killed after being hit by a skidding car while trying to assist an Universiti Malaysia Perlis (UniMAP) auxiliary policeman who had been involved in an earlier accident along Jalan Kuala Perlis-Changlun, Sungai Chempa here this morning.

Arau District Police Chief Supt Ahmad Mohsin Md Rodi said that the 39-year-old male victim died at the scene, while the driver of the Perodua Axia – a 35-year-old female doctor – and the 36-year-old male auxiliary policeman both sustained severe injuries.

He said the authorities received information regarding the incident at 7:25 am.

Ahmad Mohsin added that the accident is believed to have occurred when the Axia swerved to the left side of the road, hitting both the auxiliary policeman and the factory operator, who were on the roadside at the time, causing the factory operator to be thrown into a nearby ditch.

“Prior to that, the factory operator wanted to help the UniMAP auxiliary policeman who had been involved in an accident, where the Honda City driven by the auxiliary policeman had skidded to the left side of the road and hit a tree after hydroplaning on water standing on the road,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the victim’s body was taken to the Forensics Unit of Hospital Tuanku Fauziah (HTF) in Kangar for a post-mortem, while the female doctor – who suffered broken ribs – and the auxiliary policeman – who suffered a broken leg and ribs – were also sent to the same hospital for treatment.

He noted that the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama