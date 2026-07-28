KUALA LIMPUR, July 28 — The government is looking to establish an economic security framework to strengthen the country's resilience against future crises, says the economic adviser to the Prime Minister's Office Nurhisham Hussein.

However, he said, the proposal has yet to be tabled to the Cabinet as it forms part of the government’s broader internal reform agenda.

“Recent crises have raised awareness of some of our key vulnerabilities. Therefore, we are looking at addressing that in terms of having an economic security framework.

“(Under this framework), we can address some of the supply chain weaknesses that we saw during this (global supply) crisis and create a team to actually look at that,” he said.

He said during a plenary session titled “Resilience: Implications for Policy and Practice” at Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) Sasana Symposium 2026 (SS2026) here today.

Themed “Reforms for Resilience: Navigating Uncertainties”, the SS2026, held from July 28-29, features discussions on key economic and financial issues, including economic resilience, wages, cost of living challenges, investments, energy security, Islamic finance and private healthcare costs.

Meanwhile, Nurhisham said the government is also actively looking at how Malaysia can attract investments and benefit from the global disruptions.

He said currently, Malaysia has benefitted significantly from the “China Plus One” strategy over the past two to three years, particularly through increased manufacturing investments.

Nonetheless, he said the global investment landscape is evolving beyond China, with companies now adopting a broader “World Plus One” approach to diversify their operations.

“This presents Malaysia with opportunities to attract investments not only from China, but also from West Asia and other regions, particularly as global supply chains and shipping routes continue to shift. — Bernama