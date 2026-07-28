KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 — Maritime Network Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Datuk Seri Jeyenderan Ramasamy today urged the Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) to provide an immediate explanation on the implementation of the K8 declaration procedure, claiming confusion over its application is affecting petroleum industry operations at Tanjung Langsat Port.

He said clarification was needed to ensure industry players clearly understood the interpretation and implementation of the K8 procedure, particularly in relation to the handling of petroleum cargo after it has been unloaded into storage tanks.

Jeyenderan said the request followed a report he had previously lodged with the MACC over alleged discrepancies between bills of lading and the physical movement of petroleum cargo at a terminal in Tanjung Langsat Port, Johor.

"I informed the MACC that I had sent an email to JKDM requesting an official explanation.

"What I want is certainty on how the K8 procedure should be implemented after petroleum cargo has been unloaded into storage tanks," he told reporters outside the MACC headquarters here.

Jeyenderan said among the issues raised with Customs was the status of cargo declared under the K8 declaration after it enters the storage tank system, including whether it must remain segregated throughout the storage period.

He also sought clarification on Customs' monitoring procedures after cargo is unloaded into storage tanks, the traceability mechanism linking documentation with the physical cargo, and the procedures to ensure exported cargo corresponds with the original declaration.

"I am not making any allegations against JKDM or any other party. I am only seeking an official explanation so that the industry has a clear understanding of how the K8 system should be implemented in accordance with the law," he said.

Jeyenderan said uncertainty surrounding the implementation of the procedure should be addressed promptly as it affects the petroleum industry's daily operations, including cargo shipments, trade documentation, financing, insurance and regulatory compliance.

"Every delay in obtaining clarification has implications for business operations. Industry players need certainty so that they can conduct their operations based on clear procedures.

"Malaysia is positioning itself as a regional petroleum storage and transshipment hub. Any uncertainty over the implementation of these procedures should therefore be clarified promptly to maintain the confidence of industry players and investors," he said.

He expressed hope that Customs would issue an official response to the questions raised so that all parties shared a common understanding of the K8 declaration procedure.

"If the current procedures already allow certain practices, then this should be officially clarified. If there is room for improvement, that should also be examined to strengthen governance and transparency within the system," he said.

Jeyenderan added that an official clarification from Customs would not only benefit industry players but also help prevent misunderstandings over existing procedures and strengthen confidence in the country's regulatory framework.

He said his company would continue to cooperate fully with the MACC and hoped Customs' response would help resolve the issues raised while safeguarding Malaysia's reputation as a trusted regional petroleum trading and maritime logistics hub.