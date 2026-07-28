SIBU, July 28 — The sight of a crocodile lurking in a pond near the Jalan Oya-Sibu Jaya flyover has prompted a warning for the public on social media.

Licensed crocodile hunter Jeferry Siew shared a video of the sighting on a Facebook post, which warned those who frequented the pond for recreational fishing to always exercise caution.

He also said that he had placed a bait at the site on Monday in an attempt to capture the reptile.

In the clip, Siew expressed concern that the crocodile might have been deliberately released into the pond.

“I am issuing a very serious warning. Reptiles should not be released indiscriminately.

“This is not a place where crocodiles are normally found. If one has appeared here, it may have been released by someone,” he stressed.

According to Siew, the pond is a popular spot for children and anglers.

“If there’s anyone who no longer want to keep such reptiles, or do not know what to do with them, hand them over to the relevant authorities instead of releasing them (indiscriminately) and putting others at risk,” he said.

As at press time, there was no official statement from the Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) regarding the sighting, or whether the crocodile had been captured.

Members of the public are advised to stay away from the pond and immediately report any crocodile sightings to the relevant authorities. — The Borneo Post