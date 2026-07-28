KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 — A Felda settler was killed after the motorcycle he was riding entered the opposite lane and collided with a lorry along Kilometer 18 of Jalan Bahau-Kemayan in Jempol, Negeri Sembilan, this morning.

Jempol district police chief Superintendent Norhisham Mustapar said the crash at about 11.25am involved a Hino lorry driven by a 53-year-old man travelling from Bahau towards Triang, Pahang, and a Honda C100 motorcycle ridden by the 73-year-old victim, Kosmo! Online reported.

“Upon reaching the scene, as the lorry driver was travelling straight, the victim’s motorcycle from the opposite direction suddenly entered the lorry’s path, causing a collision involving the front right side of the lorry.

“As a result of the accident, the motorcyclist suffered severe head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, while the lorry driver was unharmed,” he told reporters here today.

Norhisham said the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.