KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 — All the 110 Rohingya refugees relocated to the Kuala Lumpur Police Contingent Headquarters (IPK) yesterday possess valid documents issued by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), according to police.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Fadil Marsus said the verification was made following screening and documentation processes conducted on the group of refugees at Dataran Wira within the Kuala Lumpur police headquarters.

He said the documentation process was carried out by a team of officers and personnel from the Criminal Investigation Department, Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department, and the Internal Security and Public Order Department of the Kuala Lumpur police, together with UNHCR representatives.

“During the relocation at about 8.50pm, a total of 110 Rohingya refugees, along with three other foreign nationals, were transferred to the Kuala Lumpur police headquarters with the cooperation of UNHCR.

“The Rohingya refugees comprised 36 adult men and 21 adult women, as well as 31 boys and 22 girls,” he said in a statement today.

Fadil said the three other individuals relocated with the group were an Iraqi man, a Somali woman and an Indonesian woman, who is the wife of a Rohingya refugee.

He said all the refugees are being housed temporarily at Dataran Wira while awaiting further action by UNHCR regarding the status of the refugee community.

The media reported that the group of refugees arrived in the capital early yesterday morning on three buses after being evicted by local residents from their settlement in Penang. — Bernama