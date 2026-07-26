JERTIH, July 26 — Malaysians affected by disasters are eligible to receive the Bantuan Wang Ihsan (BWI) up to four times a year, subject to the claim conditions set by the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma).

Nadma Community and Social Development Section director Jefny Muhammad said the assistance is provided to ease the burden of victims affected by disasters such as floods, landslides, fires, tidal waves and other calamities.

He said each eligible head of household is entitled to RM1,000 for each claim, allowing recipients to receive up to RM4,000 a year if they are affected by disasters on four separate occasions.

“However, claims are only allowed once every three months. If a victim is affected by disasters twice within a three-month period, only one BWI claim can be made.

“But if the victim is affected by another disaster after the three-month period, they are eligible to submit a new application,” he told Bernama after closing the Community-Based Disaster Risk Management (CBDRM) programme organised by Yayasan Ikhlas in Kampung Raja here yesterday.

Jefny said 108,000 heads of household nationwide received BWI amounting to RM108 million during the 2025/2026 Northeast Monsoon season.

He said the figure was lower than the previous monsoon season, when 287,000 heads of household received BWI involving an allocation of RM287 million.

“The reduction in the number of recipients and the amount disbursed is because our country did not experience as many major disasters this season compared with the previous one,” he said.

He added that disaster victims can now access BWI more easily through Nadma’s digital registration and community verification system, which has helped expedite the verification process and the disbursement of assistance.

“Victims are now registered through the myIBJKM system, where they only need to register or update their information by scanning the QR code provided at every temporary relief centre,” he said.

He also said Nadma is encouraging more strategic collaborations with non-governmental organisations as partners to strengthen community disaster preparedness through the implementation of CBDRM courses.

He said the CBDRM programme emphasises active community participation in identifying disaster risks, planning mitigation measures, enhancing preparedness, and carrying out early actions before, during and after disasters. — Bernama