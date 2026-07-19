SEREMBAN, July 19 — A total of 19 permit applications for ceramah (political talks) and political campaign activities received since yesterday for the 16th Negeri Sembilan State Election have been approved.

Negeri Sembilan police chief Datuk Alzafny Ahmad said the applications were approved after meeting all the stipulated requirements.

However, he said every political programme and activity would be monitored to ensure they complied with the law and did not jeopardise public safety or order.

“Overall, the security and public order situation throughout the 16h Negeri Sembilan State Election remains good and under control.

“In terms of enforcement, we have received only one police report and no investigation papers related to election offences have been opened,” he said in a statement today.

Pakatan Harapan supporters wave party flags while accompanying candidates for Chennah, Klawang, Pertang and Sungai Lui to the nomination centre at Dewan Besar Kuala Klawang in Jelebu, July 18, 2026. — Bernama pic

Alzafny said police will continue to enhance their level of preparedness, monitoring and enforcement throughout the election period.

He added that any violation of the law would ,be dealt with firmly, fairly and with integrity with no compromise.

He advised the public to obey the law, respect the democratic process and give their full cooperation to police personnel on the field to ensure the state polls can be conducted in a peaceful, harmonious, safe and orderly manner.

The 36-seat Negeri Sembilan State Legislative Assembly was dissolved on June 5, with the Election Commission (EC) setting July 28 for early voting and August 1 for polling.

For the latest news on the 16th Negeri Sembilan State Election, visit https://prn.bernama.com/n9. — Bernama