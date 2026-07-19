KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — A man was killed after a tree fell and crushed the car he was driving in front of Dua Residensi, near the Singapore Embassy, on Jalan Tun Razak here at about 10.20pm yesterday.

Dang Wangi police chief ACP Sazalee Adam said the victim suffered injuries to both arms and internal bleeding in the chest.

“The victim died while receiving treatment at Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL) at 4am today,” he said in a statement.

He said another vehicle, carrying seven occupants aged between two months and 57 years, was also struck by the tree in the incident.

Sazalee said all of them are receiving treatment at HKL, and physical examinations found no external injuries.

He added that tree-clearing and cutting operations carried out by Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) were completed at midnight, while the two vehicles involved were towed away from Jalan Tun Razak to facilitate traffic movement. — Bernama