KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 — The Federation of Peninsular Malay Students (GPMS) has proposed that regular mental health screenings be carried out at all educational institutions to identify at-risk students at an early stage.

Its secretary-general, Wafiyuddin Musa, said the scheduled screening system should be made a mandatory procedure to detect high-risk students as early as possible before the pressures they faced led to actions beyond their control.

“GPMS views seriously the recent stabbing incident at a secondary school in Banting and is concerned about the worsening mental health crisis, depression and emotional stress among students in the country.

“GPMS believes this crisis is not a new phenomenon but another tragic episode that reflects the failure to address youth mental health issues comprehensively and effectively,” he said in a statement last night.

He said GPMS also proposed strengthening peer support mechanisms and dedicated counselling pathways, including establishing a fast-track referral system for direct access to psychologists.

To support the initiative, he said GPMS was ready to become a strategic partner to the relevant ministries in implementing the support programmes.

Wafiyuddin said GPMS also recommended strengthening policies on emotional well-being through cross-ministerial coordination, as well as collaboration between the government, non-governmental organisations and the media.

At the same time, he urged greater efforts to promote anti-bullying awareness campaigns and strengthen the implementation of a zero-tolerance policy against bullying in educational institutions.

“To support this effort, GPMS, in collaboration with the Ministry of Youth and Sports, is organising the 2026 Rakan Muda Prihatin Lawan Buli @ Safe Zone Anti-Bullying Communication Campaign involving schools, institutions of higher learning and the wider community,” he said. — Bernama