GEORGE TOWN, July 9 — Local students remain the dominant group in public universities, with 96.56 per cent of undergraduate enrolment comprising Malaysian students, proving that priority for local students remains safeguarded.

National Higher Education Research Institute (IPPTN) director Associate Professor Dr Thein Lei Mei said 2026 data from the Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) showed that international students in public universities numbered 56,565, accounting for only 8.9 per cent of total enrolment and just 3.44 per cent at the undergraduate level.

“The undergraduate data clearly shows that local students remain the dominant group in public universities, and the presence of international students at 3.44 per cent at the undergraduate level cannot reasonably be viewed as posing significant pressure on opportunities for local students.

“At the same time, international students should not be assessed merely as enrolment figures. In the modern higher education ecosystem, they are part of the country’s internationalisation strategy,” she said in a statement today.

She said the presence of international students at postgraduate level contributes to research, academic publications, expertise development, knowledge exchange and cross-border collaborations.

Thein said international students also provide economic spillovers through tuition fees, accommodation, food, transportation, insurance, daily services and educational tourism activities, benefiting universities, local communities as well as the housing and services sectors.

For public universities, she said income generated through internationalisation also helps strengthen institutional sustainability, as these resources can support upgrades to laboratories, libraries, learning facilities, campus infrastructure, student services and research activities.

She pointed out that undergraduate studies are closely linked to access, social mobility and opportunities for local students to enter public universities, while postgraduate studies play a role in knowledge creation, research, advanced expertise and international academic networks.

“Therefore, combining these two categories to draw general conclusions about competition for places is inaccurate from a policy perspective.

“Debates on international students in public universities should not be driven by perception alone, but should instead be viewed through the lens of data, policy and the structure of the country’s higher education system. Concerns from the public regarding educational opportunities for local students are valid and should be addressed,” she said.

In this regard, she said the issue of international students should not be framed as a conflict with local students, as both groups complement each other, with local students remaining a national priority while international students strengthen the global dimension, research, economic contributions and reputation of public universities.

Previously, a state assemblyman had claimed that the admission of international students into public universities had reduced opportunities for local students to pursue higher education. — Bernama