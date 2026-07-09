KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 — The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) Selangor raided a factory suspected of using unauthorised halal logo for commercial purposes in Seri Kembangan, Selangor, this morning.

Selangor KPDN director Muhamad Hanif Asaari said the raid, conducted jointly with the Putrajaya Immigration Department (JIM) Intelligence and Special Operations Division at 11.25am, led to the seizure of 31,140 units of detergent, 40,000 plastic packaging and several documents believed to bear uncertified halal logos, with an estimated value of RM215,700.

He said a company director and five foreign workers were inspected during the operation to assist investigations before they were handed over to the Immigration Department for further action.

“This integrated operation was carried out following public tip-offs regarding the use of unauthorised halal logo on products packaged by the company.

“Preliminary investigations found that the factory was marketing its detergent products online,” he said in a statement today.

He said the case is being investigated under the Trade Descriptions (Certification and Marking of Halal) Order under the Trade Descriptions Act 2011, specifically Subparagraph 8(b) of the same Order. — Bernama