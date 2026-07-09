JOHOR BAHRU, July 9 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will continue to boost the coalition candidates’ campaign efforts with a series of visits to three key locations in Johor today.

Anwar called on the people of Johor to turn up and show their support at the campaign events ahead of the close of campaigning at midnight on Friday.

“Tomorrow, I will again be in Johor to lend my support to our Pakatan Harapan candidates and campaign machinery.

“I invite all the people of Johor to join us. May everything go smoothly, Insya-Allah,” he said in a post on his official Facebook page yesterday.

According to the schedule shared, the Prime Minister will begin his campaign tour in Batu Pahat by attending the Harapan Grand Finale event for the Senggarang state seat at the Mediwell Pharmacy Banang Jaya compound at 8.05pm.

The PKR president is then scheduled to head to the Rengit state constituency for the “Ceramah PMX” (PMX Talk) at the Rengit Orang Asli Hall in Batu Pahat at 8.50pm.

Anwar will conclude the tour in southern Johor with the Johor Selatan Harapan Grand Finale for the Puteri Wangsa state seat at the Taman Pelangi Indah Public Field here at 10.35pm.

Campaigning for the 16th Johor state election, which began on June 27, is scheduled to end at 11.59 pm on July 10.

A total of 2.7 million eligible ordinary voters are expected to cast their ballots on Saturday (July 11) to elect 56 state assemblymen for the next term.

In this election, Barisan Nasional (BN) and PH are fielding 56 candidates each, followed by Perikatan Nasional (PN) with 33, Parti Bersama Malaysia (Bersama) with 15, the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (MUDA) with four, Parti Orang Asli Malaysia (Asli) and Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM) with one each, while six candidates are contesting as Independents.

For the latest news on the 16th Johor state election, visit https://prn.bernama.com/johor/. — Bernama