BAKRI, July 9 — PAS has signalled its readiness to support Barisan Nasional (BN) in forming the Johor government should the coalition fail to secure a simple majority in this Saturday’s state election.

PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang said that BN could retain the menteri besar post, adding that PAS would not demand any state executive council (exco) positions in exchange for its support, FMT reported.

“If Umno wins, Umno will appoint the menteri besar. It is entirely up to Umno to decide who it wants to appoint as exco members,” Hadi told reporters after the party’s grand finale ceramah in Simpang Jeram last night.

He explained that if Umno faces a seat shortfall, PAS is prepared to provide the necessary numbers based on its own electoral gains to ensure a government can be formed.

“If a two-thirds majority is needed and PAS has enough seats, we can provide the numbers. If BN still falls short, even with PAS, PAS is prepared to help.

“What matters is preserving Malay-Muslim political power while ensuring that non-Muslims are not represented by extremists. If Umno already has enough seats, then there is no issue,” he said.

Addressing remarks by BN chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi that PAS’s current support for BN candidates does not guarantee future cooperation, Hadi noted that the final decision rests with the Umno president.

“What matters is sincerity. Even if there are signed guarantees or sworn pledges, they mean nothing without genuine trust between both sides,” he said.

Hadi acknowledged that PAS lacks the strength to lead Johor on its own, making a partnership with Umno a strategic necessity to safeguard Malay-Muslim political dominance despite their historical rivalry.

The Marang MP further noted that PAS is open to working with MCA and MIC, describing both parties as non-extremist.

“Although PAS and Umno had serious conflicts in the past, we are prepared to put all that behind us for the sake of preserving Malay-Muslim political power.

“Do not fear Malays dominating Johor and Malaysia. Malays are the least fanatical and least extremist people in the world. That is why cooperation is so important.”