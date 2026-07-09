KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 — Leaders must continue to learn and adapt to new approaches without neglecting fundamental principles such as trust, values and moral integrity, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

In a Facebook post, Anwar said he shared his views with 22 young leaders from 12 countries who are attending the AZM Global Leaders Kuala Lumpur Summit 2026 in Putrajaya this afternoon.

“I shared my views that the challenges of leadership in diverse cultures and backgrounds must be guided by wisdom, sound judgment and patience,” he said.

He also expressed hope that the project’s founder, Muna AbuSulayman, and the selected youths would be granted the strength to carry out their efforts in building initial cross-border networks across different backgrounds for mutual benefit in the future. — Bernama