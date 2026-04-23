KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 — Khazanah Nasional Berhad has issued a public warning about scammers misusing the sovereign wealth fund’s name, logo, and identities of its senior leadership to lure victims into fraudulent investment schemes.

The state investment arm said it has been notified of numerous fraudulent activities, particularly on social media platforms and instant messaging apps like Telegram.

These scams often promote fake investment opportunities, promising quick and unrealistic returns.

In some cases, scammers have used images and identities of Khazanah's senior leaders to add a veneer of legitimacy to their operations.

Datuk Suhana Dewi Selamat, Khazanah’s head of governance, risk and compliance, said that the fund does not engage in public investment schemes or solicit funds from individuals.

“Khazanah does not offer public investment schemes or solicit funds from individuals. As an institutional investor, our investments are anchored in delivering sustainable, long-term value for the nation,” Suhana said in a statement.

“We do not provide retail investment services such as unit trusts, mutual funds, or investment platforms for individuals.”

The public is strongly advised not to respond to any suspicious messages, share personal information, or make payments to anyone claiming to represent Khazanah in offering such schemes.

“Any parties claiming to represent Khazanah offering unrealistic and quick investment returns should be treated as fraudulent,” Suhana added, warning that the fund will not hesitate to take legal action and work with authorities to combat the misuse of its name.

Khazanah urges anyone who encounters suspicious content or communication to verify it by contacting them directly and to refer to its official website and its social media accounts for related information.