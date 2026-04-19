KUALA LUMPUR, April 19 — Two vehicles were involved in an accident on Jalan Tun Razak, near Menara TH Selborn, here today.

The vehicles involved are believed to be a refrigerated truck and a green-and-white tourist van.

Kuala Lumpur City Centre (KLCCC) under Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) said in a Facebook post the incident occurred at about 4.25pm, heading from Bulatan Pahang.

It said the right lane was blocked, slowing traffic in the area.

“Fire and rescue personnel are at the scene to provide assistance, while police and ambulances have also arrived,” it said.

There were no reports of injuries at the time of writing.

Meanwhile, the Kuala Lumpur Operations Control Centre said it had received a call on the incident and that rescue operations were ongoing.