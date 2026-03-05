KUALA LUMPUR, March 5 — Malaysia Airlines will add extra flights on the KL–London Heathrow and KL–Paris routes from March 6 to 8 to accommodate travellers affected by global travel disruptions.

In a statement today, the airline said the supplementary services will operate using Airbus A350-900 aircraft.

Malaysia Airlines said the additional flights will operate via alternative routings to avoid affected regions while ensuring passengers can continue their journeys safely.

The move comes as airlines worldwide adjust flight paths and schedules amid disruptions linked to tensions and airspace restrictions in parts of the Middle East.

Malaysia Airlines said an additional KL–Paris flight will depart at 2.15pm on March 6, while extra KL–London Heathrow flights will depart at 10am on March 7 and 11.15am on March 8.

Return flights will depart from Paris at 11.30pm on March 6, and from London Heathrow at 5.40pm on March 7 and 7.25pm on March 8.

“We recognise that disruptions across global travel networks can be challenging for passengers,” said Malaysia Aviation Group Airline Business chief executive officer Bryan Foong.

“Our priority is to maintain connectivity and provide reliable options for travellers, especially in times of uncertainty,” he added.

The airline said it is also working with partner carriers to help passengers arrange onward connections to other destinations and advised travellers to check the latest flight information through its official website and smartphone app.