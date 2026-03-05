JOHOR BAHRU, March 5 — His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, was briefed today on the latest progress report regarding the construction of Masjid Tunku Laksamana Abdul Jalil.

The mosque is being built using funds left by His Majesty’s son, the late Tunku Laksamana of Johor, Tunku Abdul Jalil Sultan Ibrahim, who passed away on December 5, 2015.

According to a post on the Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar Facebook page, the mosque, being built on Jalan Kolam Air near Istana Bukit Serene, will be able to accommodate nearly 1,000 congregants at any one time.

Earlier, Sultan Ibrahim granted an audience to Johor Mufti Datuk Yahya Ahmad at Istana Pasir Pelangi, here.

Also present were the Johor Islamic Religious Council chief executive officer Mohd Radzi Mohd Amin, state Islamic Religious Department director Nasri Ali, and the Johor State Public Works Department director Zainal Tumian. — Bernama