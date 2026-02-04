GEORGE TOWN, Feb 4 — The Penang Island City Council (MBPP) has been instructed to review and tighten standard operating procedures (SOP) following injuries to two enforcement officers after confiscated light gas-filled balloons exploded before causing a fire during the Thaipusam celebrations on Sunday.

Penang State Local Government, Town and Country Planning Committee chairman H’ng Mooi Lye said the SOP was specifically from the safety aspect to ensure the safety of enforcement officers.

“After the incident occurred, I instructed the MBPP authorities to review and tighten enforcement SOPs, especially in terms of safety, to ensure the safety of enforcement officers,” he said in a Facebook post yesterday.

H’ng said he visited the injured MBPP enforcement officer in Penang Hospital as the officer had been hurt in the balloon explosion incident during an enforcement operation against illegal hawkers.

He said the officer was now in a stable condition but still needed treatment and further monitoring.

Monday, the MBPP said that two of its enforcement officers were injured after the confiscated gas-filled balloons exploded, resulting in a fire, in the 7.55pm incident in front of the MBPP Licensing Department office in Lebuh Union here.

The officer who is hospitalised sustained burns on both hands and on one side of the face, whereas the other officer sustained light injuries and is resting at home. — Bernama