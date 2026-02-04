KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 4 — Police arrested a 30-year-old Bangladeshi man after finding a fake firearm during a raid in Razak City Residence here on Monday.

Cheras district police chief ACP Mohd Rosdi Daud said during the arrest at about 11.30am, police also seized a fake 9mm HK VP9 pistol and an ammunition magazine from the suspect.

Police were still looking into the suspect’s motive for owning the firearm, he said, adding that the unemployed man was remanded for four days until February 6.

The case is being investigated under Section 36(1) of the Arms Act 1960 and Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63, he added. — Bernama