KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 4 — Aiming to bridge the gap between policymakers and youth, Senator Dr Jufitri Joha has taken the initiative to introduce ‘Belia 360’, an artificial intelligence (AI)-based chatbot platform designed to gather feedback and gain deeper insights into the issues faced by youths nationwide.

Jufitri said the platform would assist him in conducting data profiling on various youth-related issues with wider outreach.

“As a policymaker in the Dewan Negara, I need this kind of hands-on input. The information obtained from them through the platform will help us identify the best solutions to any issues involving youths,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after paying a courtesy call on Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) Chief Executive Officer Datin Paduka Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin and the agency’s top management at Wisma Bernama here yesterday.

Also present were Bernama Editor-in-Chief Arul Rajoo Durar Raj and Deputy Editor-in-Chief of News Services Mohd Shukri Ishak.

According to Jufitri, in addition to communication via the AI chatbot, the initiative will also incorporate guidance elements for young people, particularly in mental health.

He said the Belia 360 is expected to be officially introduced to the public during the first week of the next Dewan Negara sitting, which is scheduled to begin on February 23. — Bernama