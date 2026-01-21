IPOH, Jan 21 — The Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) has submitted a proposal for the construction of a fire station along the East-West Highway (JRTB) under the 13th Malaysia Plan (RMK13).

JBPM Deputy Director-General (Operations), Datuk Ahmad Izram Osman, said the proposal was made following a comprehensive study of operational requirements and the area’s strategic needs.

“In terms of operational necessity, we have already conducted an evaluation; however, implementation is subject to the government’s financial capacity as we submit a list of requirements to the ministry annually,” he told reporters after officiating the Fire and Rescue Department Welfare Association Contribution Programme at the Perak JBPM Headquarters here yesterday.

Ahmad Izram noted that while the department currently lacks a permanent station along the highway, a fire post has been established to enable swifter emergency response.

“Usually, during standby periods, we station one fire engine along with personnel to ensure an initial response can be made in the event of an emergency,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Izram revealed that the JBPM 2025 Annual Report recorded 16,111 fire cases nationwide, resulting in 98 deaths while estimated property losses reached RM2.09 billion and property valued at RM6.44 billion was saved due to the swift action of rescue teams.

“The statistics show that structural fires remain the primary contributor at 76 per cent or 12,292 cases, compared to vehicle fires at 24 per cent or 3,819 cases,” he said.

According to Ahmad Izram, residential homes accounted for the highest percentage of structural fires at 55.4 per cent, followed by commercial premises (19 per cent) and industrial buildings (9.2 per cent).

“In terms of state breakdown, Selangor recorded the highest number of fires with 3,457 cases, followed by Johor (3,056), Perak (1,345), Kuala Lumpur (1,356), and Penang (976).

“Selangor also recorded the highest losses at RM543.6 million, followed by Johor (RM477.3 million) and Perak (RM107.4 million). Sabah recorded the highest number of fatalities with 21 victims, followed by Johor (17) and Selangor (14),” he added. — Bernama