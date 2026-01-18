KOTA TINGGI, Jan 18 — The body of a woman, believed to have drowned and bearing injuries to her right thigh, was found in the Lubuk Sepang beach area, Bayu Damai in Pengerang, here this morning.

Kota Tinggi district police chief Supt Yusof Othman said the department received information from the public about the discovery of the woman’s body, found washed ashore, at around 10.40 am.

“Preliminary investigations found that the victim had died at the scene, and there were injury marks on her right thigh.

“The identity of the victim is still being verified, and the cause of death is under investigation. The case has been classified as sudden death (SDR), and the body will be sent to the Kota Tinggi Hospital for a post-mortem at 9 am tomorrow,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Yusof urged members of the public with information about the incident or with missing family members to contact Investigating Officer Insp Hafizi Said at 017-925 2768, any nearby police station, or the Kota Tinggi district police headquarters hotline at 07-8831222. — Bernama