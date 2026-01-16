KUCHING, Jan 16 — Two people were killed and two others seriously injured in a three-vehicle collision on Jalan Puncak Borneo near Kampung Keru, Padawan.

The Fire and Rescue Department Sarawak (Bomba) said it received an emergency call about the accident at around 5.40am and personnel from the Siburan fire station were deployed to the scene.

“Upon arrival, they found the accident involved a Proton Iswara, Proton Exora, and Perodua Myvi, with four victims at the scene,” Bomba said in a statement.

The 24-year-old driver of the Proton Iswara sustained serious injuries.

He is believed to have exited the vehicle on his own before firefighters arrived.

He was taken to Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) for treatment after suffering a laceration to the mouth and a closed fracture to the leg.

Two victims were found trapped in the Perodua Myvi.

One, a man whose details are not yet known, was pronounced dead at the scene by Health Ministry personnel.

The other, a 29-year-old woman, was rescued with serious injuries and taken to SGH.

Medical personnel also confirmed that the fourth victim, a 38-year-old woman, who was driving the Proton Exora, died at the scene.

The operation concluded at 8.44am. — The Borneo Post