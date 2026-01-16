KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 16 — The Prime Minister’s Office today said Malaysia’s economy recorded robust growth in 2025, with fourth quarter GDP growing by 5.7 per cent, bringing overall annual growth to 4.9 per cent, surpassing the official forecast of 4.0 to 4.8 per cent.

Citing the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM), senior press secretary to the prime minister Tunku Nashrul Abaidah said that the figures reflect the government’s efforts to maintain economic stability amid global challenges.

“Despite external pressures on trade, the policy adjustments and economic reforms implemented by the government have helped safeguard the interests of Malaysians and maintain domestic stability,” he said in the announcement.

He added that targeted assistance and subsidies continue to support the purchasing power of those in need.

Strengthened bilateral and multilateral relations with international partners have also contributed to investor confidence and the continuity of trade and investment activities.

“God willing, the Madani Economic framework will continue to serve as the foundation for national economic management, focusing on balanced and resilient growth centred on citizens’ well-being,” he said.

He added that the national unemployment rate currently stands at 2.9 per cent, the lowest in 11 years.

This, he said, signals a strong job market and the economy’s capacity to support income opportunities for Malaysians.

Earlier today, DOSM Chief Statistician Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin said that the strong economic growth in Q4 was largely supported by the services sector, which expanded by 5.4 per cent.

He added that the manufacturing sector grew by 6.0 per cent, up from 4.1 per cent in Q3 2025, while the construction sector remained robust at 11.9 per cent.

The agriculture sector also saw notable improvement, rising 5.1 per cent, and the mining and quarrying sector recorded a 1.1 per cent increase.