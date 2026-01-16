KUCHING, Jan 16 — Two men, aged 42 and 38, have been further remanded in the Magistrates’ Court here to assist with investigations into a drug trafficking case.

This follows the recent seizure of drugs and assets worth nearly RM1 million by the police.

Assistant Registrar of the Subordinate Court Salina Sahrom approved the application, which will expire on Jan 23, submitted by investigating officer Insp Scully Natalie Syed.

The suspects were represented by counsels Patrick Voon and Amarprit Singh.

Both suspects had earlier been remanded from January 9-16 to assist with investigations under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Police arrested the two men and seized drugs as well as assets valued at nearly RM1 million following a raid on an apartment unit here on January 8.

The police discovered 5.6kg of methamphetamine, 1.8kg of ketamine, 560.2 grammes of ecstasy, and Erimin 5 pills weighing 120 grammes, all estimated to be worth RM328,173.50.

Three multipurpose vehicles, a car, a motorcycle, and a luxury watch totalling RM604,000 in value were also seized.

According to Kuching police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu, the 42-year-old is believed to be the caretaker of the premises, while the 38-year-old acted as a transporter, obtaining the drugs from their source.

He added both suspects also tested positive for drugs following their arrests. — The Borneo Post